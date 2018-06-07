A man who eluded law enforcement after failing to register as a sex offender in Oklahoma was arrested Wednesday in Mart, where he was a youth sports volunteer, authorities said.
Mart police arrested Michael Joseph Pointkowski, 40, after authorities with the Oklahoma Sex Offender Registry contacted them with information Pointkowski may be living in the small town.
Pointkowski, who had a prior conviction for a sex crime against a teenager in Connecticut, fled Oklahoma in October 2017 in an effort to avoid detection by authorities, Mart police said.
According to police reports, Pointkowski was arrested and convicted for a 2001 sexual battery of a 16-year-old in Connecticut and was required to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to five years in prison but was released on parole after two years.
At some point, the family of Pointkowski's victim retaliated by setting him on fire, causing burns to his next and chest, police reports state. It was unclear when the retaliation occurred.
Pointkowski later moved to Oklahoma, where he was required to register as a sex offender. In 2010, Pointkowski was charged with lewd molestation, but those charges were later dismissed because of lack of witness cooperation, Mart police said.
The police report states Pointkowski violated registration requirements three times in Oklahoma before moving to Texas without proper notification.
In May, Pointkowski contacted Mart police about a suspicious person call, but never properly identified himself to officers, the report states. Police were able to verify Pointkowski's residence in the 200 block of North Lumpkin Street, which is in a child safety zone where registered sex offenders are not allowed to live.
"Furthermore, Mr. Pointkowski has not attempted in any way to register with the city of Mart as a sex offender and the Mart Police Department was never made aware of his registry status," the report states. "It it known to (Mart police) that there are children currently living at this address where Pointkowski is residing."
Mart Police Chief Paul Cardendas said Pointkowski was living with a woman and her children in Mart. He is listed as a volunteer with the Mart Youth Baseball and Softball League who has assisted in coaching duties.
Child Protective Services was contacted and made aware of the violation, the report states. Police contacted Oklahoma authorities who said they did not wish to pursue warrants for the Oklahoma violations, but wished Pointkowski to be prosecuted in Texas.
"I am really shocked that the agency knew he had been on run and allowing him to move into another community where he could have potentiality re-offended," Cardenas said. "We are looking into pursing federal charges for these violations."
Pointkowski was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of failure to comply with sex offender registry and was taken to McLennan County Jail. He remained in custody Thursday afternoon with a bond listed at $50,000.