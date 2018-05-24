A Mart man was arrested Thursday, accused of raping a woman early Wednesday morning, an arrest affidavit states.
Mart police were initially called early Wednesday morning for a report of a fight between James Chapman, 46, and a 47-year-old woman. The woman had visible injuries but did not want to press charges against Chapman, according to the affidavit.
She asked that police have Chapman leave, and the two male officers who responded to the initial call took Chapman to a relative’s house for the night, the affidavit states.
Chapman was not arrested Wednesday as police continued a domestic assault investigation, police said.
The next day, the woman told family members Chapman had raped her the night police were called to the house, but she was too embarrassed to tell police that night, the affidavit states. After the woman spoke to her family members, she reported the assault to police, according to the affidavit.
“She informed me Mr. Chapman was intoxicated from drinking all day and he continuously tried to sexually force himself on her,” the affidavit states. “(The woman) stated she consented to vaginal intercourse, but Chapman became aggressive with her so she attempted to stop the encounter.
“(The woman) further explained that when she tried to stop the encounter, Chapman began forcibly raping her.”
She told officers that when she tried to stop Chapman, he caused the injuries noted the previous night, the affidavit states. She suffered injuries to her hands, arms, legs, chest and back of her neck.
“(The woman) informed (police) Mr. Chapman had her blood on his hands, then wiped them on the bed cover after he was finished assaulting her,” the affidavit states. “During (police) investigation, (officers) discovered the clothing and bed covers with large amounts of blood on them.”
Officers arrested Chapman at a Waco business and executed a search warrant for a DNA sample when he was taken into custody, the affidavit states. Chapman was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and taken to McLennan County Jail.
Bond information was not available Thursday night.