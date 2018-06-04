A Mart man was in jail this week after a police officer saw him assaulting his 13-year-old son near the police station, an arrest affidavit states.
Kendall Ross, 40, of Mart, was arrested Friday after Mart officer sitting in a patrol car at the police station and saw Ross grab his son by the neck and push him across the yard, the affidavit states. The officer turned on his emergency lights and pulled up the the home in the 200 block of Commerce Street, the affidavit states.
"As I was radioing in the situation to dispatch, the defendant was talking and pointing to his son as he walked away," the officer stated in the affidavit. "I stopped the defendant and told him to come talk to me. At first, he tried to explain that him and his son were playing."
The officer told Ross that it did not appear that the father and son were "playing" and their body language indicted that they were fighting, the affidavit states.
"That's when Ross explained that his son was talking back to him and he had whooped his butt," the affidavit states. "Ross stated that's when he son was trying to get into his face, so he was pushing his son back."
The officer noted that the boy had red marks on his neck and a single scratch mark. Ross was arrested on a three-degree felony charge of injury to a child. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday on a $10,000 bond.