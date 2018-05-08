A Fort Worth couple accused of bringing a girl to Waco for sex were booked into McLennan County Jail this week after they were indicted on felony charges of sexual assault and trafficking of a person.
A McLennan County grand jury indicted Chase Christopher Kent, 27, and his wife, Chloe Elizabeth Kent, 25, on April 11, but the indictments were sealed until after their arrest Monday.
The indictments allege that the the couple intentionally brought a girl younger than 18 to a Waco location and had sex with her against her will in April 2017. McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives investigated the case and submitted it to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office, which took it to the grand jury.
Chase Kent was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of person and three second-degree felony charges of sexual assault. Chloe Kent was indicted on a first-degree felony charge of trafficking of person and two second-degree felony counts of sexual assault by contact.
Chase Kent remained in jail Tuesday on a $200,000 bond, while his wife was held on a $150,000 bond.