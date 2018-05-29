A man and woman arrested Monday after a six-hour standoff in Crawford are facing several felony charges stemming from an attempt to rob the man's parents, authorities said.
Christopher Alan Bamsch, 27, and Dandi Daugherty Bartee, 38, both of Waco, were arrested after they threatened Bamsch's parents with weapons overnight and the situation escalated into a standoff with local law enforcement officials surrounding the parents' home in Crawford on Monday, Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton said.
"It was a very dangerous situation and (Bamsch) is a very dangerous man with a history with law enforcement," Bruton said Tuesday. "We've had problems with him since he was in school in Crawford, but we are very happy that it all turned out the way it did. It could have turned out much worse."
Authorities were called to the 800 block of Winding Trail when Bamsch's parents and his 8-year-old son ran to a neighbor's house at about 7:20 a.m. Monday. The neighbor reported Bamsch and Bartee had threatened his parents at knifepoint and gunpoint in an attempt to get financial information, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.
Bamsch's parents and his son were able to escape when Bamsch and Bartee fell asleep. The neighbor called authorities, who surrounded the home.
The sheriff's office SWAT team and Crawford police deployed tear gas Monday afternoon before the pair surrendered and came out of the home.
According to arrest affidavits, Bamsch threatened and "unlawfully restrained" his parents with a .38 caliber revolver during the incident. Bamsch's son was also at the house at the time.
McNamara said at least one firearm was recovered from the house after the standoff.
Bamsch was convicted in 2013 of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence. He was sent to prison for about five years and was released on probation.
Bartee was convicted of state jail felony possession of a controlled substance in 2015 and was sentenced to 15 months in McLennan County Jail.
After the standoff, both Bamsch and Bartee were charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery, third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm and state jail felony endangering the welfare of a child. Bamsch was also charged with third-degree felony unlawful restraint with exposure to serious bodily injury and a second-degree felony of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Bartee remained in McLennan County Jail on Tuesday with bond listed at $380,000. Bamsch remained in custody Tuesday with bond listed at $235,000, in addition to a parole violation hold.
McNamara said federal charges for both suspects remained pending Tuesday.