A six-hour standoff ended Monday afternoon in Crawford after a man and woman were arrested for holding his parents against their will.
Police were called to the 800 block of Winding Trail at about 7:20 a.m., where the parents of Christopher Alan Bamsch, 27, along with Bamsch's 8-year-old child, ran to a neighbor's house seeking help. Crawford Police Chief Clay Bruton said Bamsch and the mother of his son, Dandi Daugherty Bartee, 38, were holding Bamsch's family at gunpoint in an attempt to get banking information from his parents.
"I was told that he had held them at gunpoint, because he was trying to get banking information from them. I'm assuming to steal money from them," Bruton said. "He and the mother of his 8-year-old son were both at the house trying to get that information, but they both fell asleep, giving his parents and his son a chance to run to the neighbors."
The neighbors contacted McLennan County Precinct 4 Constable Stan Hickey, who alerted Crawford police. Bruton said the McLennan County Sheriff's Office was called for assistance. SWAT officers were notified when Bamsch and Bartee declined to come out of the house.
"This individual held his mother and father hostage most of the night at knife-point and gunpoint. It was a very dangerous situation," Sheriff Parnell McNamara said. "We had to deploy gas many times and were were finally able to contact him on the phone and he finally came out and gave up."
A crowd of neighbors gathered outside their homes Monday and watched authorities take the couple into custody at about 1 p.m. Neighbor John Smith said Bamsch once threatened him with a gun, but no one was injured in their heated exchange.
Bruton and McNamara said the pair were arrested on several family violence charges and federal charges against Bamsch may also be pending. McNamara said Bamsch is a convicted felon and has an extensive criminal history.
In 2012, Bamsch held his parents hostage at their Crawford home, Bruton said. He was later convicted of a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence and was sent to prison for about five years, before he was released on probation.
"This kind of behavior will absolutely not be tolerated," McNamara said. "This is a very beautiful, peaceful neighborhood and to have somebody disrupt it the way he has is a sad situation."