An Axtell man who was shot by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office sniper during standoff almost a month ago was released from a local hospital Wednesday and booked into McLennan County Jail on several felony charges.
Robert Jesse Smith, 43, faces three second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges and a third-degree felony assault of a public servant charge, in addition to a federal felon in possession of a firearm charge.
Smith suffered significant injuries when he was shot by a deputy March 6, and he was released from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center on Wednesday. Chief Deputy David Kilcrease said Axtell residents had reported threats by Smith earlier in the year, and the standoff with deputies started after he threatened family members at their home, near Leroy, using firearms he found there.
"You have an individual who has terrorized his own community and people are afraid to make police reports about his activities, because they are afraid of his ability to retaliate," Kilcrease said. "Our goal is to make sure we put the proper charges on him and get these kinds of people off the street so they cannot endanger our community."
Deputies were called to a home near Gerald Lane and Leroy Parkway after Smith reportedly fired shots while two women and a man were in the house with him, Kilcrease said at the time. The family members were able to flee uninjured, and a brief standoff ensued when deputies arrived.
Smith was in the yard with weapons, and an unidentified SWAT officer who works as a sniper shot Smith when he appeared to reach for a weapon in his waistband, Kilcrease said.
He remained jailed Thursday with bonds totaling $70,000 for the state assault charges. He will be required to see a federal magistrate on the federal weapons charge.
Kilcrease said the officer involved in the shooting remains on restricted duty pending an investigation by the Texas Rangers. He declined to release the officer's name before the investigation is done.