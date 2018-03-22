A 22-year-old man was shot after he reportedly threatened to shoot people outside their homes Thursday evening, Waco police Sgt. Jose Amaro said.
Police were called to the area of North 39th Street and Ethel Avenue shortly before 6:15 p.m., when the man was walking in the neighborhood and started fighting with residents outside their home, Amaro said. The residents reported they did not know the man, but he continued to verbally threaten to shoot at them, he said.
A resident reported that he felt threatened by the man and retrieved a shotgun from inside his home, Amaro said. The man making the threats allegedly reached into his waistband, appearing like he had a weapon, and the resident with the shotgun fired at the ground, he said.
Pellets ricocheted and the man in both legs, Amaro said. The wounded man left the area on foot, and police found him near the intersection of North 39th Street and Bosque Boulevard.
The injured man denied being involved in any altercation when emergency medical personnel started giving him first aid. Amaro said the man did not have a weapon on him at the time of the incident.
First responders spoke with the shooter, who said he felt threatened by the man. Amaro said the preliminary investigation did not result in any charges against the resident. However, officers discovered he has a recent conviction for family-violence assault, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
Police arrested the shooter on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm and took him to McLennan County Jail. The injured man was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance then arrested on a charge of terroristic threat.
Police were continuing to investigate Thursday night.