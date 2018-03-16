Waco police are asking for help identifying a man they say robbed the Educators Credit Union at 2400 W. Lake Shore Drive on Friday.
The man walked into the business at about 5:35 p.m. and handed a teller a note stating he had a gun and demanding money, according to a press release from Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton.
The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen running toward 19th Street, Swanton said.
Police released surveillance images of the man, who was wearing a shirt with a logo for “Union Proud American Made Local 72 Electricians.”