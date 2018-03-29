Baylor University has sent out an all-clear after asking people on campus to remain indoors Thursday night as police searched for a suspect in a hit-and-run.
Waco police received a report of a hit-and-run at about 8 p.m. in East Waco.
During the investigation, police got a call from a resident at University Parks Apartments, 2201 S. University Parks Drive, who said he lent his car to someone and had not gotten it back.
While officers were at the apartments, the suspect in the hit-and-run approached the apartments on foot and ran when he was officers, police said.
The suspect has been known to carry a weapon in the past, but there were no reports of a weapon Thursday night, police said.
Baylor sent an alert at about 10:50 p.m. asking people on campus to remain indoors, gave an update at 11:02 and sent at all-clear shortly before 11:15 and reported the man was in custody.
Police said the man was caught after police saw him running near University Parks Drive south of the Bandera Ranch apartments, 2410 S. Second St.