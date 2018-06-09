The body of a 38-year-old man was pulled from the Brazos River on Saturday after a car was found submerged in about 12 feet of water, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said in a press release.
Police were called to the Brazos River, near Webster Avenue and South University Parks Drive, when a jogger reported damage to a railing along the riverwalk. Waco firefighters used sonar equipment and discovered the submerged car, Swanton said.
When the car was pulled from the water, the man's body was found inside, he said. A dive team from Morgan's Point helped pull the car from the water.
It is believed the car traveled at a high rate of speed along Webster, crashed through a metal railing and crossed the riverwalk before landing in the water, Swanton said.
The man's name is not being released immediately as police continue to investigate the incident, Swanton said. It is unclear what time the incident happened.