Waco police have identified Victor Hugo Gonzales Flores, 38, of Waco, as the person found in a car pulled from the Brazos River on Saturday morning, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
The vehicle, a 2009 Kia Rio, was believed to have been driven off the roadway at high speed, over the river walk and into the river near Webster Avenue and South University Parks Drive, Swanton said.
Justice of the Peace James E. Lee Jr. pronounced Gonzalez dead at 2:40 p.m. Sunday and ordered an autopsy, according to Swanton.
Police are investigating the matter.