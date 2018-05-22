Bryce Allen Rushing, 30, of Waco, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter after the May 5 death of Melissa Rose. Rose, 33, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Rushing's vehicle on State Highway 31 near Axtell, according to officials.
Rushing allegedly was driving the wrong direction on the highway and crashed into Rose's Chevrolet Equinox.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to the scene near Whiskey Hill Road at about 11 p.m. May 5. According to the arrest affidavit, Rushing's Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west in the eastbound lane when it collided with Rose's SUV, which she was driving east.
Troopers found the pickup heavily damaged and the SUV engulfed in flames and reported that it appeared the vehicles struck head-on, according to the affidavit.
Rose appeared to have died from the initial impact, the affidavit states.
"I detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Rushing's breath and person," the affidavit states. "I asked Rushing how much he had to drink and Rushing stated five to six shots. Rushing became uncooperative and refused to answer questions and refused medical treatment despite the severe injury."
He appeared to have compound fracture to his lower leg, according to the affidavit.
Emergency medical personnel took Rushing to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for a blood specimen from Rushing after he refused to provide one voluntarily. Results of that analysis are unknown.
Rushing was arrested on the second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody Monday night.