A Bruceville-Eddy man was arrested Tuesday, less than a week after seven horses and 13 dogs were removed from his property for lack of proper care, an arrest affidavit states.
Rogelio Garcia, 47, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to livestock after deputies removed seven horses Friday that appeared emaciated or sick at his property in the 1100 block of South Agnes Willis Road. The dogs were also removed and taken to a local animal shelter.
According to the arrest affidavit, the horses were taken to the property of Clarence Holder, a Riesel landowner who helps McLennan County authorities care for animals.
"These horses were malnourished and/or sick," the affidavit states.
A veterinarian evaluated the horses on an equestrian body scoring scale with 1 representing a horse in poor condition with extreme emaciation, 6 representing a saddle-ready horse and 9 representing an extremely fat horse. Three of the confiscated horses scored 2 on the scale, which indicates emaciation; two horses scored 3; one horse scored 4, and one scored 5.
"(The veterinarian) stated that these horses were not being fed and what they did eat was not nutritious," the affidavit states. "(The veterinarian) stated four of the horses would not have lived much longer without proper care."
Justice of the Peace W.H. “Pete” Peterson signed a removal order for the animals Friday, and the order names Norma Garcia-Rogelio as the person responsible for the property. Authorities said Norma Garcia-Rogelio, the wife of Rogelio Garcia, was also at the property the day the animals were removed.
According to the removal order, investigators visited Rogelio Garcia's property April 3 and found the horses were his and that he fed them daily. Investigators noted that the horses were malnourished with ribs showing, but that Rogelio Garcia had five bails of hay stored under a tree.
"I instructed Rogelio to put the hay in the pen," the removal order states. "When Rogelio put the hay in the pen, the horses ran over to the hay and started to eat."
Investigators returned to the property April 5 and took pictures four horses in a paddock and three horses tethered to objects with "short ropes," the removal order states. The three tethered horses did not have access to water, according to the order.
Norma Garcia-Rogelio told investigators the 13 dogs that were confiscated had been "dumped on their property." Five dogs were living in a horse trailer full of fecal matter with no food, the removal order states.
"There was a small bucket of water and had mosquito larva floating in it with mud settled in the bottom of the bucket," the order states. "These small dogs were living in very deplorable conditions."
Other dogs were running loose on the property with no access to water, the order states.
Authorities said the only charge filed in the case as of Wednesday is the Class A misdemeanor cruelty to livestock charge against Garcia Rogelio. He posted a $2,000 bond Wednesday and was released from jail.
Norma Garcia-Rogelio is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a hearing about the removal order.