A 57-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of inappropriately touching a high school sophomore almost eight years ago, an arrest affidavit states.
James Rodney Rodriguez was arrested after a woman told police Rodriguez had touched her chest while she was showering in May and June 2010, the affidavit states. She was a sophomore in high school at the time and is now an adult. Rodriguez was 49.
Police interviewed Rodriguez after receiving the report, and he denied the accusations, the affidavit states. Officers also took statements from the victim and other parties.
Rodriguez was arrested on two felony charges of indecency with a child by contact. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he posed bond listed at $20,000 and was released from custody Friday.