Dwane Earl Palmer, 34, was arrested Wednesday on two charges of human trafficking, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Palmer raped two 16-year-old girls in the Waco area in August, according to police. Under state law, people under the age of 17 cannot consent to sex.
U.S. Marshals arrested Palmer, Swanton said. Jail records show authorities found drugs on Palmer. He was charged with possession of more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams of a controlled substance and possession of 2 ounces or less of marijuana.
He remains in McLennan County Jail in lieu of $1,011,000 in bonds.