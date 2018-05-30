A 26-year-old Waco man who was accused of sexually abusing a 3-year-old girl in April was arrested after the girl reported the abuse to Waco police, arrest reports state.
Police arrested Michael Ray Guajardo on Tuesday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. According to the police documents, the girl said in a forensic interview that Guajardo sexually touched her, causing authorities to request a sexual assault kit on the girl.
The girl made consistent statements about the abuse when she detailed the incident, the arrest affidavit states. When interviewed by police, Guajardo was not consistent on some of the information he provided, the affidavit states.
Guajardo acknowledged to police that he was with the girl and put clothing on her, the affidavit states. The girl identified the same piece of clothing in her interview.
Based on the investigation, police obtained a warrant charging Guajardo with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He was arrested and was taken to McLennan County Jail.
Guajardo later posted a bond listed at $25,000 and was released from custody Wednesday.