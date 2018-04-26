Local and federal authorities arrested a Waco man late Wednesday in the March 16 robbery of an Educators Credit Union.
Villobaldo Cienf Solorzano Jr., 30, remains in federal custody in the robbery of the credit union at 2400 W. Lake Shore Drive.
Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said Solorzano was arrested in a joint investigation by the Waco Police Department and the FBI.
Police said Solorzano walked into the business about 5:35 p.m. and handed a teller a note that said he had a gun and demanded money.
He escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
After the robbery, police released a photo of the suspect, who was wearing a shirt with a logo for "Union Proud American Made Local 72 Electricians."
Swanton said Solorzano has no affiliation with the the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 72, but he thanked local union officials for their assistance in the investigation.