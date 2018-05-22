Bryce Allen Rushing, 30, of Waco, was arrested Monday on a second-degree felony charge of intoxicated manslaughter for his role in the May 5 death of Melissa Rose. Rose, 33, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided with Rushing's vehicle on State Highway 31 near Axtell.
Rushing allegedly was driving the wrong direction on the highway and crashed into Rose's Chevrolet Equinox.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to accident scene near Whiskey Hill Road around 11 p.m. on May 5. According to the arrest affidavit, Rushing's Ford F-150 pickup was traveling west in the eastbound lane and crashed into an eastbound Chevrolet SUV driven by Rose. The affidavit states Rushing was suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the wrong-way crash, causing the death of Rose.
Troopers found Rushing's Ford F-150 heavily damaged and the Chevrolet SUV engulfed in flames and reported that it appeared the two cars struck head-on, according to the affidavit.
Rose was still trapped inside the Chevrolet, but appeared to be dead from her injuries, the affidavit states. Rushing was alive and appeared to have a compound, open fracture to his lower leg.
"I detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Rushing's breath and person," the affidavit states. "I asked Rushing how much he had to drink and Rushing stated five to six shots. Rushing became uncooperative and refused to answer questions and refused medical treatment despite the severe injury."
Witnesses told troopers Rushing was driving west in the eastbound lanes of State Highway 31.
Because of the odor of alcohol coming from Rushing and his refusal of medical aid, troopers stated it appeared as if Rushing had "lost his mental faculties and was therefore intoxicated," the affidavit states. Emergency medical personnel took Rushing to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center for treatment.
Troopers obtained a search warrant for a blood specimen after Rushing refused to consent to a blood draw. Results of that analysis are unknown. Troopers said the causative factor of the crash led to them to conclude Rushing was driving intoxicated when he crashed into Rose's vehicle.
Rushing was arrested on the second-degree felony charge of intoxicated manslaughter. He later posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody Monday night.