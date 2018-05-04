A fight about family possessions led to the arrest of a man accused of pulling a gun on his older brother while discussing their late father's possessions, Bellmead police Lt. Kory Martin said.
Matthew Bryan Taylor, 25, of Bellmead, was arrested when police were called to the 300 block of Calvery Street at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, when a fight broke out between Taylor and his 27-year-old brother. Martin said the brothers' dad had recently died.
"Matthew chose to point a .380 caliber pistol at the victim on multiple occasions during the disturbance," Martin said. "Taylor was removing items from the house, but the other brother asked him not to remove any items and that is when the fight broke out."
The older brother was not hurt during the incident. Taylor was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bail Friday and was released from custody. Bond information was not available.