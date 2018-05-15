A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday, accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in March, an arrest affidavit states.
Angel Gabriel Pevia Reyes, of Waco, was arrested after the girl told Waco patrol officers she had sex with Reyes in March, according to the affidavit. The girl also told an "involved party" she had been "sneaking out" to meet with Reyes for sex, according to the affidavit.
"(The) victim was told by (the) defendant not to tell," the affidavit states. "(The victim) and (the) defendant have known each other since the victim was about 8 years old."
The girl told Reyes she was 13 years old when they were together, the affidavit states. Police scheduled an interview with Reyes and his attorney, but Reyes did not show up for the interview.
A first-degree aggravated sexual assault of child warrant was issued May 8 for Reyes. He was arrested on the charge Monday and taken to McLennan County Jail.
He posted bond and was released from custody Tuesday. Bond information was not available Tuesday.