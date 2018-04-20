Waco police arrested a 28-year-old who sexually assaulted a girl last month while the girl's mother was at work, an arrest affidavit states.
Andrew Robert Rosalez was arrested Thursday after police launched an aggravated sexual assault investigation based on allegations that Rosalez touched the girl in a sexual manner in late March. The affidavit states the girl, a juvenile, told her mother about the incident in front of Rosalez.
"(Police) learned that when the victim's mother confronted the defendant, the defendant initially denied the allegation, but did make the admission that he touched the victim," the affidavit states.
The girl was taken to a local hospital and underwent a sexual assault exam and a forensic interview.
"(Police) attempted to interview the defendant. (The) defendant stated that he would speak with the (police) with an attorney present and he wished to speak with (police) during the same week," the affidavit states. "Neither the defendant or the defendant's attorney has made contact with (police) since that time."
Rosalez was arrested Thursday on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was booked into McLennan County Jail, where he remained Friday evening. No bond information was available.