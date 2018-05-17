A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old girl early last month, an arrest affidavit states.
Andrew Tyrone Black, of Elm Mott, was arrested after McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in early April. At the hospital, the girl said Black had sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping, according to the affidavit.
In a forensic interview, the girl said she was sleeping in a bed and woke up to find Black sexually touching her, the affidavit states. After she woke up, Black rolled on top of her and started to rape her, according to the affidavit.
Deputies reported that Black was interviewed in mid-April and said he had sex with the girl. Officers later got an arrest warrant for Black and arrested him Thursday on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
He was taken to McLennan County Jail and was released on $10,000 bond by Thursday.