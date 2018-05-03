A Waco man kidnapped his wife and her three young children last summer and held them captive in Mexico for about six months, according to Waco police.
Mario Alejandro Aguilar-Oscoy, 26, was arrested on four first-degree felony charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, accused of abducting the woman and children at gunpoint sometime in June.
The woman was able to escape with her children in January and return to Waco, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
“We took a missing persons report on the woman in July after she hadn’t been heard from by family since June,” Swanton said. “When she was able to make it back to the states, we were able to determine what exactly happened.”
The woman told officials she and her three children, ages 2, 7 and 8, were being held captive in Mexico from June to January, an arrest affidavit states.
Swanton said Aguilar-Oscoy is not the children’s biological father. Police offered no motive for the kidnapping.
Aguilar-Oscoy was sentenced in July 2014 to four years in prison for evading arrest in McLennan County, then paroled in September 2015. As of Wednesday, he was being housed at a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility in Henderson, where the four kidnapping warrants were served. Officials would not say what type of facility he was housed at, other than it is not a prison. It is unclear when and why he started being housed at the facility.
Officials transported Aguilar-Oscoy back to McLennan County Jail on Wednesday. He remained in custody Thursday with bond listed at $750,000.