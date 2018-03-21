A Lacy Lakeview police sergeant remained on medical leave Wednesday after a man kicked her in the face during an emergency medical call early Tuesday morning, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said.
Michael Shane Darr was arrested after police were called to the 100 block of Oak Street to assist medical personnel. A family member called first responders shortly before 2 a.m. to report Darr was digging up portions of the flooring in his home and could be having a mental health episode, Truehitt said. Darr later tested positive for amphetamines and opioids, Truehitt said.
While medical personnel attempted to help Darr, he allegedly continued to act erratically, so they called police for assistance, Truehitt said. Lacy Lakeview police Sgt. Amanda Leka and three other officers were securing Darr in an ambulance for transport when Darr, who was barefoot, kicked Leka in the face, Truehitt said.
The kick caused severe pain and bleeding, he said. Leka was taken to the hospital for injuries that caused swelling and discoloration to her face.
Darr was also taken to a hospital. He was later released and was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant.
Darr was booked into McLennan County Jail and remained in custody Wednesday afternoon with bond listed at $5,000.
Truehitt said Leka was treated and released from the hospital. She will remain on medical leave until she has recovered fully.