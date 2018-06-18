A Speegleville man remained in jail Monday after his weekend arrest on charges that he threatened his estranged wife and her 3-year-old daughter with a gun.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Marshall Ramos Jr., 42, shortly after noon Saturday at his home in the 700 block of Randy Drive.
Arrest warrants state that Ramos threatened to kill his wife when she showed up to retrieve her belongings from the house they formerly shared.
"Marshall Ramos confronted her about her new boyfriend and displayed a handgun," the affidavit states. "Marshall Ramos picked up a small puppy by the neck using it as a leash without a collar, cutting off the airway of the puppy."
The woman left the house holding her daughter, followed by Ramos, who pointed a gun at her and said, "You better call the cops because I'm either going to kill you or myself," the arrest warrant affidavit states.
Ramos then pointed the gun toward the neighbor's house and fired it, and he demanded the woman get back inside the house, the affidavit states.
The woman went back inside, but when Ramos went into the master bedroom, she fled to her car, the affidavit states. By the time Ramos caught up with her, she had put the girl in the car seat and turned on the car, the affidavit states.
"Marshall ran out of the house, pointed the gun directly at her through the front windshield and instructed her to turn off the car and get out," the affidavit states. "(The woman) stated she complied. They spoke momentarily."
The woman said Ramos calmed down and began walking toward a shed, and she took that opportunity to drive away with her daughter, the affidavit states.
SWAT officers and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit were called to the house in response to Ramos' threats. Authorities found Ramos inside the home and arrested him without incident.
Ramos was arrested on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony charge of unlawful restraint and a Class A misdemeanor charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal. Authorities took him to McLennan County Jail on Saturday afternoon, where he was also being held on a child support warrant.
Ramos remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $61,800.