Lorena police have released more surveillance photos as they continue to search for a man who robbed a GENCO Federal Credit Union last week.
Police said the man walked into the credit union, 230 N. Interstate 35 frontage road, on March 13 and slid a note to a teller demanding money. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
The man did not display a weapon, and credit union employees did not say they saw a weapon, Dickson said.
Police released two pictures Wednesday of a gray or silver four-door passenger vehicle, possibly a Mazda. Dickson said officials do not know if the suspect was in that car, but believe it was in the area around the time of the robbery and would like to speak with the driver.
Someone reported a license plate seen in the area, but the license plate was reported stolen, he said.
Dickson said authorities continue to work with the FBI and continue to follow leads. Anyone with information about the robbery or anyone who could identify the man is asked to call the Lorena Police Department at 857-9614, Waco Crime Stoppers at 753-4357, or the FBI in San Antonio at 210-225-6741.