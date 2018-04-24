Zeta started to circle the Lorena City Council chambers during a meeting Tuesday night before stopping at the city manager’s chair and alerting her handler she could smell drugs.
City Manager Joseph R. Pace immediately started laughing.
Officer Jay Greer grabbed a bag of methamphetamine taped to the bottom of Pace’s chair, then rewarded the German shepherd with her toy. The demonstration was part of the Lorena Police Department’s pitch for the city to buy the police dog from the Bellmead Police Department, which has already signed off on the deal.
“He suggested putting it under the mayor’s chair. Lo and behold, he didn’t know we already had a plan to put it under his chair,” Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
Zeta searching for the hidden narcotics. pic.twitter.com/zS1tsCKG2h— Cassie L. Smith (@SmithCassie) April 25, 2018
Pace said after the meeting that the Lorena City Council will consider bringing Zeta on during budget discussions. The council typically adopts its budget in August each year. The presentation Tuesday was an effort to be transparent with the council regarding the plans, he said.
Zeta kind of “fell into our lap,” Pace said.
“This is all real quick to us so we’re not trying to trip over ourselves,” he said. “We’re trying to do it the right way.”
The Bellmead City Council already approved an agreement for Zeta’s transfer.
Under the agreement, Lorena would pay Bellmead $1,000 for the dog, Bellmead City Manager Bo Thomas said. Lorena would also pay to convert Bellmead’s K-9 vehicle back into a standard patrol vehicle and be able to keep the K-9 equipment for use in outfitting their own vehicle, Thomas said.
Bellmead PD’s dog handler “separated employment with the city” in March, Thomas said. He would not elaborate.
The purchase request comes at the perfect time, Bellmead Police Chief Lydia Alvarado said.
For the past two years, the Bellmead Police Department has evaluated whether to keep its police dog program, and the officer’s departure created an opportunity for change. Alvarado said dedicating an entire position to handling a dog is not the best use of resources given the department’s call volume.
A part-time Lorena police officer recently started boarding Zeta and working to get her back in shape while the Lorena council considers whether to go ahead with the deal to buy her, Dickson said. The department is using drug forfeiture money to cover her expenses in the interim, he said.
Dickson said the department is hoping to send Greer to handlers school and make him a full-time officer. The council’s budget discussions will determine whether that plan can go ahead. The department has six full-time officers.
The Bellmead Police Department bought Zeta in 2012, and she is trained in tracking and in narcotics detection, Alvarado said.
“I know that she’s going to be worked and taken care of and that will continue,” she said.
The Lorena Police Department has had three dogs in the past, Dickson said.
“We do work the interstate, which is a heavily traveled narcotics route from the border,” Dickson said. “We also use them for tracking purposes whether it is a, for example, burglar that runs off or a lost elderly person or child.”
Pace said Zeta has three to four years left of service, so the city is are already planning to apply for grants to replace her in the future. Police dogs typically work about 12 years, he said.
Zeta could start work before the city adopts the budget, depending on how much drug seizure money is available, but the timeline has not been finalized, Pace said.
The department’s last police dog, a black Labrador named Zahra, retired in January of last year.
During Zahra’s first months with the department in 2011, she detected 30 kilograms of cocaine wrapped and submerged in the gas tank of a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop along the interstate, the Tribune-Herald reported.
Dickson said after taking Zeta in for an assessment, the city learned she has a straight back, indicating she was bred in Europe. American-bred German shepherds have a curve in their back, which makes them more prone to health problems, he said.
Zeta is the letter Z in Spanish, Dickson said. Her name was originally Zita, before Bellmead police changed it, he said.