Two people officials believe could be connected to a national human trafficking ring were arrested Thursday in Richardson on charges related to a Waco massage parlor McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives raided last month.
An outside agency arrested the woman and man, and McLennan County Sheriff's Office human trafficking detectives are in Las Vegas carrying out search warrants connected to the pair. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said authorities stopped the pair when they were heading to an attorney's office.
"We are still running search warrants right now, so we don't have all the details right now," McNamara said. "Las Vegas authorities out there did not know these people, so we got paperwork done here based on the criminal act that took place here."
McNamara said local detectives traveled to Las Vegas earlier this week to investigate potential ties to people who were operating the S.F. Massage business at 813 Lake Air Drive. Officials raided the business last month but did not make any arrests at that time.
During the raid, investigators rescued two women who were determined to be victims, forced to work at the business and offer sex acts to clients for money.
McNamara said the pair arrested Thursday are believed to be operating other massage parlors, possibly with locations across the country. The raid in Waco may have uncovered a national human trafficking ring, he said.