Human trafficking investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office are seeking help identifying three men who attempted to force sex on victims last year, authorities said Thursday.
Detectives released images of the three men who allegedly tried to sexually assault the women, who were immigrants, did not speak English, and were forced to work at massage parlors at 2625 W. Waco Drive and 2509 Washington Ave. late last year.
Investigators raided the businesses in December and uncovered video evidence of about 400 men engaging in sex acts with clients, including at least three men who attempted to force workers to have sex with them. These suspects may be charged with sexual assault, investigators said.
When deputies raided the businesses, the business operator, Chun Yang Zhang, 47, of Austin, was arrested for a felony engaging in organized crime for forcing the women into sex acts with clients. She was arrested for a second time in February for continuing to operate a third massage parlor and forcing women to engage in sex acts.
In the last few months, detectives have worked to identify men captured on video patronizing the establishments. To date, 10 men have been arrested on Class B misdemeanor prostitution charges and the investigation continues.
Those arrested on prostitution charges include: Stephen Johnson, 44, Daniel Henderson, 64; Morris Sappington, 63; Edward Espinosa, 41; Elliott Stallings, 44; Matthew Panter, 58;Timothy Comer, 67; Kyle Crow, 53; Kevin Chirafis, 39; and John Bull, 63.
Detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying the men whose photos were released Thursday. Anyone able to identify the men are asked to contact Detective Joseph Scaramucci at 757-5170 or Detective Derek Russell at 757-5114.
Investigators are also asking anyone who may have visited these businesses to contact either detective in hopes of resolving ongoing cases.