McLennan County Sheriff’s Office investigators are seeking help identifying three men they say tried to sexually assault human trafficking victims last year.
Detectives released images of the three men Thursday. They are suspected of trying to sexually assault women who are immigrants, did not speak English and were forced to work at massage parlors at 2625 W. Waco Drive or 2509 Washington Ave.
Investigators raided the businesses in December and uncovered video of about 400 men engaging in sex acts with women working there, plus at least three men who may be charged with sexual assault, investigators said.
When deputies raided the businesses, the business operator, Chun Yang Zhang, 47, of Austin, was arrested on a felony engaging in organized crime charge, accused of forcing the women to work at the businesses and engage in sex acts with clients in exchange for money. She was arrested again in February on a human trafficking charge after a third massage parlor she was allegedly operating was raided.
Detectives said this human trafficking investigation is unusual because Zhang allegedly hid video recording devices in massage rooms to keep track of the workers and clients.
In the past few months, detectives have arrested 10 men they say appear on the video on Class B misdemeanor prostitution charges.
Those arrested on prostitution charges include Stephen Johnson, 44; Daniel Henderson, 64; Morris Sappington, 63; Edward Espinosa, 41; Elliott Stallings, 44; Matthew Panter, 58; Timothy Comer, 67; Kyle Crow, 53; Kevin Chirafis, 39; and John Bull, 63.
McNamara said authorities have received several phone calls since the images were first released about possible identities of the three men. He said more photos will be released as investigators continue to work the cases.
Anyone able to identify the men is asked to contact Scaramucci at 757-5170 or Detective Derek Russell at 757-5114. Investigators are also asking anyone who may have visited the businesses to contact either detective in hopes of resolving ongoing cases.
Images of the suspects can be seen at wacotrib.com.