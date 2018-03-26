Two Irving men were arrested following a chase along I-35 that ended near Lacy Lakeview Sunday night, Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said.
A Lorena officer was patrolling along northbound I-35 when the officer saw a car with its hazard lights on at about 8:30 p.m., parked in the grass between the interstate and access road in the north side of Lorena. When the officer approached the car, the driver, identified as Joel Palomino, 25, rolled down his window.
"When he went up there to check on them, the driver rolled down the window and there was an overwhelming alcohol odor," Dickson said. "He got the two occupants' IDs and went back to his car to check them out."
Dickson said as the officer was verifying the identification of Palomino and his passenger, Jose Ruben Ramirez, 20, a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper pulled up behind the officer as back up.
"About the same time as the DPS trooper pulled up, the car sped off," Dickson said. "The officer and the trooper pursed the car northbound and the driver wouldn't stop. He was driving very erratic."
Palomino, who was seen hitting his passenger at least once during the incident, exited I-35 at East Craven Avenue, near Lacy Lakeview. A trooper was able to get in front of the car and deploy spike strips. Dickson said the front driver's side tire ran over the spike strip, disabling the car.
The car came to stop near mile-marker 342. Officers performed a preliminary breath test on Palomino. His blood-alcohol level measured more than .15, according to Dickson. The legal limit is .08.
Palomino was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and two Class A misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and assault. Ramirez was also arrested on a public intoxication charge and both men were taken to McLennan County Jail.
Palomino remained in custody Monday afternoon with a bond listed at $15,000 and an immigration hold, jail records state. Ramirez also remained jailed Monday afternoon on an immigration hold.