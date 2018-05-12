Waco police are investigating a shooting Saturday near Hood Street and Harlem Avenue that left two people injured, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton wrote in a press release.
Officers responded to 1320 Hood St. for reports that several people had been shot, Swanton wrote.
“One caller stated she had been shot in the foot but did not see the person shooting,” Swanton wrote. “The complainant also mentioned several people injured in the street.”
When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the left foot and a man who was shot in the left hip or buttock, Swanton said. They were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene, Swanton said.
As officers spoke to the man at the hospital, he gave inconsistent information about who he was and what happened during the incident, Swanton said. He initially identified himself as Delishea Davis, but officers determined his name is actually Nathan Parham and he was wanted for a parole violation out of Austin, Swanton said. His original offense was related to cocaine, he said.
No updates were available on the victims’ conditions Saturday afternoon, and the investigation continues, Swanton wrote.