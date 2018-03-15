A crash in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries and another facing criminal charges, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Shortly after midnight, a man driving west on Lake Shore Drive attempted a turn into Brazos Village Apartments and crossed into the path of a pickup truck traveling east, Swanton said.
The turning vehicle was struck on the passenger side, and its driver suffered serious head trauma and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, he said.
A preliminary investigation showed the injured man was not wearing a seat belt, Swanton said.
The driver of the pickup, Sebastian Rodriguez Carrillo, 18, was not injured and was arrested after the wreck on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle, Swanton said.
Jail records show he is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated, but it appears those charges are not related to the wreck Thursday.