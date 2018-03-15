A crash in the 2500 block of Lake Shore Drive early Thursday morning left a man with life-threatening injuries and another facing criminal charges, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Shortly after midnight, a man driving west on Lake Shore Drive attempted a turn into Brazos Village Apartments and crossed into the path of a pickup truck traveling east, Swanton said.

The turning vehicle was struck on the passenger side, and its driver suffered serious head trauma and was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, he said.

A preliminary investigation showed the injured man was not wearing a seat belt, Swanton said.

The driver of the pickup, Sebastian Rodriguez Carrillo, 18, was not injured and was arrested after the wreck on a charge of intoxication assault with a vehicle, Swanton said.

Jail records show he is also facing charges of possession of cocaine and driving while intoxicated, but it appears those charges are not related to the wreck Thursday.

Phillip has covered higher education for the Tribune-Herald since November 2015.

