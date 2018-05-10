The search for a suspected drug dealer early Thursday led Waco police to use a SWAT team and tear gas at a North Waco home, ending in the arrest of a different man.
Police arrested Jason Leslie Southerland, 37, on Class B misdemeanor marijuana possession charges after an overnight standoff in which he refused to come out of a home in 900 block of North 24th Street. But they continued Thursday to search for another man who they were seeking on a felony warrant for cocaine possession with intent to deliver, police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police had come to the house around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in a search for the original suspect, Swanton said. Officers found a door to a storage building that was open and officers smelled marijuana smoke from inside, he said. Police found a shotgun, drugs and other firearms inside the storage building and another firearm at the back door of the house.
They discovered that Southerland was in the house, but he refused to come out when commanded by officers, Swanton said. Negotiators tried to talk to Southerland, but he refused.
Police used tear gas as a last resort to drive Southerland from the home, Swanton said, but Southerland still refused to leave, leading Waco's SWAT team to enter early Thursday morning.
Waco drug enforcement officers executed a search warrant at the house and found additional marijuana, Xanax and hydrocodone, as well as a shotgun, a stolen pistol and another pistol with the serial number filed off. Swanton said additional charges against Southerland are pending.
The original suspect who police were first searching for was not located, Swanton said. The search for the wanted man, who also has a criminal non payment for child support warrant, continues. His name was not released.