A burglary of a Mountainview neighborhood home Tuesday afternoon sparked a manhunt for four suspects who ran from police, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said. Two have been arrested so far, he said.
Police were called to the 2500 block of Skyline Drive at about 12:20 p.m., when a homeowner called police to report a live feed from security cameras showing four people burglarizing his home, Swanton wrote in a press release.
When police arrived, all four suspects ran into a wooded area around the home. Additional officers responded, set up a perimeter and started to search, Swanton said.
Two suspects, Michael Guerra and a boy under the age of 17, were arrested several blocks away on Hillandale Road, Swanton said. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office helicopter assisted in the search and arrests, he said.
The other two suspects had not been found by Tuesday evening.
Officers found a vehicle on Skyline Drive they believe is linked to the suspects and found stolen property in the car, Swanton wrote. After the initial incident, police learned another home nearby, in the 2100 block of Hermanson Drive, had also been broken into.
Guerra and the boy were taken into custody on charges of burglary of a habitation, evading police and other warrants. Swanton said other charges may be added, pending additional investigation. Bond information was not available Tuesday.