Hewitt police arrested a man suspected in a hit-and-run earlier this month after they located the man through his social media ad for a set of speakers, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
As police investigated the hit-and-run that happened June 1 in the 800 block of North Hewitt Drive, they identified Mark Joseph Cross, 35, of Bruceville-Eddy as a suspect, Saunders said. They found Cross also had warrants out of Waco and believed he was unlikely to come in voluntarily, Saunders said.
A detective found Cross was selling speakers on a social media website and made contact with him through the site.
"During the conversation, it came up that Cross could also sell (the undercover detective) some drugs," Saunders said. "Officers agreed, and we had checked and found that he had warrants out of Waco, so we set up a meet in Bellmead."
Police arrested Cross after he arrived at the meeting location, Saunders said. During the search of Cross and his vehicle, police found a usable amount of marijuana and about a gram of methamphetamine, he said.
Police arrested Cross on a state jail felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance and a Class B misdemeanor of possession of marijuana. He was also arrested on an outstanding third-degree felony charge of possession of a firearm by a felon from a Waco police case and two Beverly Hills police charges of striking an unattended vehicle and fixture and leaving the scene.
Saunders said the hit-and-run in Hewitt remains under investigation, and charges in that incident had not been formally filed Thursday. Cross remained in custody Thursday afternoon with bond listed at $25,500.