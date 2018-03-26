Hewitt police believe a 76-year-old man shot and killed his wife Saturday and then killed himself in the couple's home in an apparent murder-suicide, Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said.
Police were called to the 1100 block of Steamboat Drive shortly after 8 a.m. when a family member of Robert C. Hahn, 76, and Barbara Hahn, 73, entered the couple's home through the garage. On the interior door into the home, the family member found a note that told the family member not to come inside the home and to call police because the couple was dead, Devlin said.
Police arrived at the home and found the family member outside of the home. Police went inside and found Barbara Hahn dead in a secondary bedroom and found Robert Hahn dead in the shower in the master bathroom.
"Inside the residence, on the wall leading into the master bedroom was another note that was typed, detailing the incidents and it was signed by the male," Devlin said. "The note said he and his wife were having domestic issues, but he does not elaborate on what they were, and that he took her life on Saturday."
Investigators said it appears Robert Hahn appears to have killed himself shortly after he killed his wife. Devlin said the note was extremely detailed and the man left identification, a will inside the home and contact information for their next of kin in the kitchen.
"It is very evident what happened based on his written information and based on what the evidence at the crime scene shows," Devlin said. "This is an extremely devastating offense and the first one that I know of that has happened in this community. Our thoughts are with the family."