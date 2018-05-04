A Hewitt man was arrested late Tuesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in a case involving a 12-year-old girl, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.
Police acted on a complaint that Joseph A. Castillo, 20, of Hewitt, had sex with the girl at least twice in December 2017. Saunders said Child Protective Services provided details to determine probable cause in the case.
Police arrested Castillo in the 700 block of Seminole Trail. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond listed at $25,000.