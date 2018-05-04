A Hewitt man was arrested late Tuesday on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in a case involving a 12-year-old girl, Hewitt Assistant Police Chief Tuck Saunders said.

Police acted on a complaint that Joseph A. Castillo, 20, of Hewitt, had sex with the girl at least twice in December 2017. Saunders said Child Protective Services provided details to determine probable cause in the case.

Police arrested Castillo in the 700 block of Seminole Trail. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday with a bond listed at $25,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you