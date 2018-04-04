A gas leak prompted an evacuation of the newly renovated West Independent School District administration building for almost three hours Wednesday evening.
West police and fire crews responded at about 4:40 p.m. when a gas line ruptured outside the building at 406 W. Shook St., West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. The gas seeped into the building, causing authorities to evacuate the building and close nearby streets.
Atmos Energy crews had the line repaired shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the roads were reopened.
The building was built in 1923, and the district converted it to an administration building this school year. Administrators are planning a rededication ceremony for 2 p.m. Sunday, when they plan to give tours to the public.