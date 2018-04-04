West gas leak

Atmos Energy crews work to repair a gas leak outside the West Independent School District administration building late Wednesday afternoon. Authorities evacuated the building while the line was repaired.

 West Police Department photo

A gas leak prompted an evacuation of the newly renovated West Independent School District administration building for almost three hours Wednesday evening.

West police and fire crews responded at about 4:40 p.m. when a gas line ruptured outside the building at 406 W. Shook St., West Police Chief Darryl Barton said. The gas seeped into the building, causing authorities to evacuate the building and close nearby streets.

Atmos Energy crews had the line repaired shortly before 7:30 p.m., and the roads were reopened.

The building was built in 1923, and the district converted it to an administration building this school year. Administrators are planning a rededication ceremony for 2 p.m. Sunday, when they plan to give tours to the public.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you