A state game warden's SUV flipped in a three-vehicle accident Monday in North Waco, but no one was seriously injured, Waco police said.
Witnesses told police the game warden ran a red light at North 15th Street while driving west on Waco Drive around 1:20 p.m. The warden's black SUV crashed into a Ford F-150, and a Chevrolet Tahoe was also damaged in the collision, Waco police Sgt. Steven Drews said Monday.
Four people were involved in the accident, but all escaped serious injury, Drews said. The crash remains under investigation.