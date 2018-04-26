A former Methodist Children’s Home counselor has been arrested on a second-degree felony after he was accused of an improper relationship with a teenage student, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police arrested Garrett Nunley, 26, on Monday after based on a Child Protective Services referral from April 19, 2016, Swanton said.
The referral alleged that Nunley had sex with the student several times off campus in February 2016, Swanton said. The unnamed student was over 16, and the age of consent is 17 in Texas. However, Texas law makes it a felony for a school employee to have sexual contact with a student, and a school operates at the nonprofit Methodist Home.
The department’s Crimes Against Children unit worked the case until the arrest this week, Swanton said.
Nunley’s employment at Methodist Children’s Home ended March 2, 2016, Methodist Children’s Home spokesman Russell Rankin said. Rankin said he wouldn’t comment further about personnel matters.
Police made contact with CPS about the referral, and learned the student had not made any kind of outcry, but she told police that Nunley had sold drugs and smoked with her, the affidavit states. When police questioned the student, she said left the Methodist Children’s Home with Nunley and had sex, the affidavit states.
The victim was able to show police her phone, which detailed her and Nunley having conversations about sex and meeting up, according to the document.
When police confronted Nunley about the situation, Nunley admitted to having sex with the student, but said he did not force her, the affidavit states. He also told police about where the two would go, just south of the Methodist Home, the affidavit states.
Nunley’s bond was set at $10,000, and he bonded out Tuesday.