A 19-year-old man was pulled from Lake Waco after a near-drowning on Memorial Day, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Police and firefighters were called to Twin Bridges Park shortly after 1:15 p.m., when a 19-year-old man swam pass the designated swimming area. Swanton said the man went under the water and did not immediately resurface.
Firefighters began dragging the bottom of the lake and found the man at 1:41 p.m., Swanton said. Emergency responders were able to revive him and find a heartbeat while he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center.
The man’s name was not immediately available, pending notification of his family. An update to his condition was not available late Monday afternoon.