Falls County authorities are investigating the theft of about $100,000 worth of tires from Apple Sport Ford in Marlin over the weekend, authorities said Monday.
About 30 vehicles were stripped of tires late Friday night or early Saturday morning at Apple Sport Ford, near State Highway 6, Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman said. Employees called Marlin Police Department at about 6 a.m. when employees spotted a car missing tires and found dozens of cars without tires.
Authorities said about $100,000 of tires were stolen and many of the cars affected were new to the lot. Scaman said Marlin police and Falls County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the thefts.
Anyone with information about the tire thefts is asked to contact Falls County Crime Stoppers at 883-0332. Authorities are offering a $1,000 reward if a tip leads to an arrest.