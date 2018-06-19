Authorities this week used a suspect's Facebook post to arrest a man accused of stealing an iPhone in a robbery and eluding police in a North Waco car chase.
Cory Tyrone Robinson, 23, of Waco, was arrested by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (FAST) unit at a Waco apartment complex early Tuesday on several outstanding warrants stemming from the April 5 robbery.
According to an arrest affidavit, authorities tied Robinson to the robbery of a man's iPhone at a Bellmead gas station by a Facebook post he made shortly after the robbery.
A man called Bellmead police April 5 to report that he was robbed and assaulted at the Murphy USA gas station, 1519 N. Interstate 35. The caller said the man who had arranged to buy an iPhone from him took the phone without paying, then got back into his own car. The victim got caught in the window of the car as he tried to recover the phone.
"The victim still had his upper body partially through the window when the driver fled the scene," the affidavit states. "The driver did not make any attempt to stop to return the phone or allow the victim to exit the window of the vehicle. As a result, the victim received injuries while the driver used a deadly weapon, the vehicle."
Bellmead police said the victim suffered abrasions but did not require medical assistance.
A short time later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted the suspect's car, the affidavit states. The driver of the car tried to flee, leading officers on a chase before crashing in the area of 25th Street and Morrow Avenue.
The car was registered to someone at an address about a block away from the crash site, the affidavit states.
Authorities said Robinson had a juvenile in the car during the robbery and when he fled from police. The youth was not injured.
The passenger of the car identified the driver as Robinson, and police later verified the suspect's identity with the robbery victim.
"(Police) located a Facebook profile for Cory Robinson" the affidavit states. "Robinson is seen in a photograph standing on the hood of a silver, four-door Buick. The vehicle closely resembled the vehicle used to commit the aggravated robbery and fled from DPS troopers."
Another Facebook post stated Robinson messed "up his whole life within a couple of mins (sic) I just want my friends and family to take care of my kids and show them the same love I showed them," the affidavit states.
During the investigation, DPS and Bellmead received warrants charging Robinson with a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child, a state jail felony charge of evading arrest, a Class B misdemeanor charge of causing an accident with damage to a vehicle and several other outstanding warrants. Inside the crash vehicle, authorities found marijuana, police reports state.
FAST officers arrested Robinson without incident at the Valley Terrace Apartment shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday. He was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Tuesday evening with a bond listed at $48,750.