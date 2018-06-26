Gatesville police have confirmed there was an explosion Tuesday afternoon at Coryell Memorial Hospital, about 40 miles west of Waco.
Details about injuries and the extent of the damage were not immediately available.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials said they are sending six marked patrol units to assist with Coryell County's regular call traffic while Gatesville police and Coryell County officials handle the situation at the hospital.
Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco and Baylor Scott & White Temple Medical Center activated their emergency operations centers in anticipation of treating people hurt in the explosion, according to a press release from Baylor Scott & White.
"Both hospitals remain open and operating while the emergency department teams make preparations to evaluate and treat arriving victims. All elective surgeries and procedures are continuing as planned," the press release states. "At this time, we do not have information about how many victims might be brought to our hospitals."
Initial reports indicate the explosion was related to ongoing construction.