The report of a drug overdose death of a 19-year-old Waco man last week led Waco police to arrest a former Waco pharmaceutical saleswoman.
Police arrested Kennedy Huckobey, 24, for possession of between 4 ounces and 5 pounds of marijuana last Thursday after they found an assortment of drugs and drug-related paraphernalia at her apartment in the 1600 block of Lake Shore Drive.
Police found the body of Lawrence Hyde lying on a bedroom floor, according to records filed in the case. Hyde was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley, who ordered his body sent to Dallas for autopsy.
As police walked through the apartment, they reported seeing marijuana, a digital scale, four marijuana smoking devices, a marijuana grinder on a living room coffee table, clear capsules and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine on a kitchen counter.
Huckobey reportedly told a police detective that she and Hyde had just received a mailed package containing $20,000 worth of "molly," a form of Ecstasy, according to an affidavit police used to secure a search warrant for the apartment. The large amount of "molly" was not found, police reported.
Court records indicate police seized about 69 grams of what they believe to be methamphetamine, plus more than 300 grams of marijuana, a bag of capsules containing white powder, two cellphones and a laptop computer.
Huckobey was released from jail after posting $3,000 bail.