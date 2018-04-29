An intoxicated man was arrested early Sunday morning following a crash on an ATV that seriously injured his female passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Justin David Neill, 32, of West, was driving an ATV with a female passenger shortly after 4 a.m., north on Farm-to-Market Road 2311. Neill lost control of the ATV and crashed, ejecting his passenger, Howard said.
The woman suffered “serious bodily injury” as a result of the crash. Howard was unable to elaborate on the woman’s injuries and said the woman was taken for medical treatment.
Troopers investigating the crash determined Neill was intoxicated while he was driving the ATV. He was not seriously injured and was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of intoxicated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Neill was booked into McLennan County Jail on Sunday, where he remained Sunday evening. Bond information was not available.