A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was able to subdue a man who attacked him Friday afternoon and was able to escape serious injury, officials said.
The trooper, who has not been identified, was driving near South 17th Street and James Avenue at about 2:50 p.m. when a woman flagged the trooper down, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The woman's teenage daughter had been reported as a runaway, and the woman told the trooper she had seen her daughter with Robert Edwards, 18, of Waco, who both were nearby, Howard said.
"One of our troopers tried to make contact with the reported runaway, and as the trooper was attempting to make contact with the runaway, the male rushed him with a knife," Howard said. "The trooper was able to deploy his Taser."
After a fight, the trooper was able to hold Edwards at gunpoint until other officers arrived, Waco police Sgt. Gary Greene said. It was unclear as what point in the altercation Edwards pulled the knife on the trooper.
Greene said officers with the Baylor University Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, Waco Police Department and other DPS troopers arrived at the scene.
Howard said the trooper involved in the fight will be taken for medical evaluation as a safety precaution. The trooper was not seriously injured.
Waco police took Edwards to McLennan County Jail. Jail records list three felony charges and four misdemeanor charges, including aggravated assault of a public servant, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat against a peace officer, harboring a runaway child, enticing a child, interference with public duties and possession of a dangerous drug. Bond information was not immediately available.
Authorities also detained the teenage girl as a witness to the investigation. Howard said officers will review body camera footage during their investigation.