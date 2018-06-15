A pedestrian who was struck by a car in Interstate 35 last weekend near Bruceville-Eddy has died of his injuries, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard announced Thursday.
James Strahan, 33, of Lorena, was trying to cross I-35 at about 4:45 a.m. June 9 near mile-marker 316 when he was hit by a northbound Toyota Yaris, Howard said at the time. Emergency responders took Strahan to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where he was initially listed in critical condition.
Howard said he was notified Thursday that Strahan had died of his injuries. The exact time of death was not immediately known, and it was unclear if an autopsy was ordered.
The driver of the Toyota was not injured and will not face charges in connection to the crash, Howard said.